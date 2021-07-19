Arizona again reporting over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is back to reporting more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day a brief dip. The Arizona Department of Health Services released the latest statistics Monday and tabulated 1,034 confirmed cases but no new deaths. This brings the state’s pandemic total to 909,282 cases. The number of deaths remains 18,117. The state’s dashboard calculated over 1,000 cases for four consecutive days last week until Sunday, when the number was 980. They said it marked the longest stretch of quadruple-digit case reports since a five-day run in March. Health experts attribute the recent surge in cases increases to low vaccination rates, the fast-spreading delta variant and July Fourth gatherings.