Navajo Nation reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths. Navajo Department of Health officials said 17 of the cases were from Saturday with the other 13 reported Sunday. They say the two deaths were reported Saturday. The latest numbers brought the total number of coronavirus-related deaths of the vast reservation to 1,366 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Health officials said the total number of cases would be announced Monday. It stood at 31,160 cases as of Friday. The reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.