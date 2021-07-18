Balance, grit put Bucks on verge of 1st title in 50 years

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo believes it’s the tenacity of the Bucks that has Milwaukee a game away from its first championship in a half century. That persistence has enabled the Bucks to rally from a 2-0 deficit in the NBA Finals. The Bucks lead the Phoenix Suns 3-2 as they return home to seek a potential title-clinching victory in Game 6 on Tuesday. The Bucks took the finals lead with a 123-119 Game 5 victory in Phoenix that showcased their impressive balance. They shot 57.5% Saturday and made another huge defensive play to once again thwart a Suns’ comeback attempt.