Authorities try to ID body of man recovered from Tempe lake

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify the body of a man who was pulled out of Tempe Town Lake after a two-day search. A Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Dive team recovered the body Saturday morning. City police had responded to the man-made lake after receiving a call about a man seen running into the water around 4 p.m. Friday and not resurfacing. The search was called off around 7:30 p.m. due to a lack of visibility in the water and incoming storms.