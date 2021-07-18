Skip to Content

3 men hospitalized after shooting each other in Phoenix home

10:23 am AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Three men are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after they allegedly shot each other inside a Phoenix home following an argument. Police say the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers arrived one man was transported from the scene to a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the other two men drove themselves to a nearby hospital. The men reportedly got into an argument and shot each other. The names and ages of the three men haven’t been released yet.

Associated Press

