3 men hospitalized after shooting each other in Phoenix home

PHOENIX (AP) — Three men are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after they allegedly shot each other inside a Phoenix home following an argument. Police say the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers arrived one man was transported from the scene to a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the other two men drove themselves to a nearby hospital. The men reportedly got into an argument and shot each other. The names and ages of the three men haven’t been released yet.