Sharks get goalie Hill from Coyotes before NHL roster freeze

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have acquired Adin Hill from the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes sent Hill and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Sharks for younger goalie Josef Kolenar and a 2022 second-rounder. The move came minutes before the NHL trade freeze for the Seattle expansion draft. The Coyotes traded Hill because they could not protect the 25-year-old and starter Darcy Kuemper from the Kraken. Hill is a restricted free agent with 49 games of NHL experience. Kolenar is 23. Protected lists for the expansion draft are due Saturday afternoon.