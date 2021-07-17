Skip to Content

Braves swing another deal, get catcher Vogt from Arizona

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired veteran catcher Stephen Vogt from the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor league first baseman Mason Berne. The 36-year-old Vogt, a two-time All-Star with Oakland, batted .212 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 52 games for the major league-worst Diamondbacks this season. He has thrown out 10 of 30 runners attempting to steal. The move came one night after the depleted Braves obtained Joc Pederson in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, bolstering their outfield after recently losing star slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury. Atlanta, hoping to chase down the New York Mets and win its fourth straight NL East title, has struggled to replace injured catcher Travis d’Arnaud this year. 

