Reward offered in search for Arizona bighorn sheep poachers

PHOENIX (AP) — State wildlife officials and conservationists are offering up to $2,500 in reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects in the recent poaching of a desert bighorn sheep at Gillespie Dam southwest of Phoenix. The Arizona Game and Fish Department said Friday the illegal harvest of the ram occurred July 10 south of Buckeye. Investigators say a group of five Asian males seen leaving the scene at approximately 8:30 p.m. in a gray sedan and a black sport utility vehicle that may have been involved. Anyone with information can call Operation Game Thief hotline at 800-352-0700 regarding case #21-002114.