Hendricks wins 10th straight, Cubs beat Diamondbacks 5-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Hendricks outpitched Madison Bumgarner in six effective innings for his 10th straight win and the Chicago Cubs opened the second half of the season with a 5-1 victory over Arizona. Hendricks allowed a run on six hits and struck out four to match the Dodgers’ Julio Urias for the major league lead in wins. He is the first Cubs pitcher to go at least 12 straight starts without a loss since Jon Lester in 2016. Pinch hitter Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer, All-Star Kris Bryant had a solo shot and Patrick Wisdom added another for Chicago. Bumgarner (4-6) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out six in six innings in his return from the injured list.