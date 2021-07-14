On deck for MLB’s 2nd half: Trades, playoff races and prizes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The second half of the major league baseball season starts Thursday night when Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox visit Yankee Stadium. In a season already featuring big hitting by Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. and a modern-day record seven no-hitters, what will the stretch run hold? Up soon is the July 30 trade deadline, with Trevor Story and Nelson Cruz sure to attract interest. The San Francisco Giants own the best record in the majors, a surprising showing in a division with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Many playoff contenders are counting on key players to come off the injured list, including stars Mike Trout, Chris Sale and Noah Syndergaard.