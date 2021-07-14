Many Arizona mayors support passenger rail service expansion

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego are among those asking Arizona’s congressional delegation to support Amtrak’s proposed expansion of frequent and reliable passenger rail service. Amtrak officials would like to see passenger rail service that would connect Tucson and the Phoenix area with three round trips each day. Daily service to Los Angeles would also be possible. There has been no rail service between both cities since the mid 1990′s. Romero and Gallego joined the mayors of Goodyear, Mesa, Glendale, Oro Valley, South Tucson, Marana, Avondale, Sahuarita and Chandler mayors in sending a joint letter Tuesday asking the state’s congressional delegation to support the Amtrak proposal.