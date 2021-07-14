Ducey uses federal pandemic cash to promote Arizona tourism

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday announced he’s using $101.1 million of federal pandemic relief funding to launch a new program to encourage more tourism spending in the state and help the hospitality industry recover from the pandemic.

Ducey said the state will use American Rescue Plan money for a range of purposes. Examples include destination and travel marketing, local programs and events, state park improvements, Arizona State Fair marketing and a workplace initiative for the hospitality industry.

Ducey on Monday first tapped the state’s allotment of American Rescue Plan money to refile the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund.