Colangelo seeks Suns win, reinforcements for US Olympic team

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jerry Colangelo is headed to Game 5 in Phoenix, hoping to see his old team win its first NBA title. Getting the NBA Finals over would sure help his current team, too. Colangelo was the Suns’ first general manager when the organization entered the league as an expansion team in 1968. Over the next 43 years, he went on to hold titles of coach, president, managing general partner, chief executive officer and chairman. Now managing director of the U.S. men’s national team, Colangelo is with the Americans in Las Vegas before the Olympics. Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, along with the Suns’ Devin Booker, will join the Americans once the finals are over.