Arizona reports COVID-19 case bulge, cites ‘reporting issue’

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported its largest daily number of additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in four months.

Health officials attributed the bulge to an “electronic reporting issue” that lowered numbers the two previous days. The 1,945 cases reported Wednesday followed daily reports of 122 and 345 on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

The Department of Health Services said the reporting system had a “bug” that prevented results from including some case reports the past two days and that the problem has not been fixed.

The large increase comes as Arizona has seen a gradual increase in new reported cases.