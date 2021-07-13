US says order coming this week on border asylum restrictions

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Justice Department attorney says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue an order this week about how migrant children are treated under a public health order that has prevented people from seeking asylum at at the nation’s borders. The comments Tuesday by The comment by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Stoltz at a court hearing in Fort Worth, Texas, may be the strongest indication to date that changes are imminent on the last major Trump-era restrictions on asylum at the border. The government attorney didn’t offer more details during a hearing on a lawsuit that Texas brought to compel enforcement of the asylum ban. The CDC had no immediate comment.