Governor asks Idaho residents for help preventing wildfires

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says residents and visitors need to help prevent wildfires in what could be a challenging season with continued high temperatures and most of the state in drought. The Republican governor said at a news conference Tuesday that his biggest fear is multiple giant wildfires that use up firefighting resources, leaving some places unprotected. The governor has already tapped the Idaho National Guard in what could be the worst wildfire season in the state in years. Little also toured the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Boise Smokejumpers base, but all the smokejumpers are out fighting fires.