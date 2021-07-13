Arizona reports 345 more COVID-19 cases but cites data issue

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday reported 345 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths but officials said some additional cases weren’t included because of a problem with electronic reporting of data. The Department of Health Services said the problem “”likely will result in a higher number of new cases” in Wednesday’s update on the state coronavirus dashboard. The additional figures reported Tuesday increased Arizona’s pandemic totals to to 901,906 cases and 18,055 deaths. The 345 additional cases reported by the state are well below Arizona recent seven-day rolling averages of new daily cases. Arizona also is seeing an uptick in COVID-19-related hospitalizations.