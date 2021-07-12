Projected execution dates halted for 2 Arizona inmates

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court on Monday threw out the schedule that would lead to the execution warrants for two death row inmates, delaying the projected dates for their executions. Prosecutors now will have to do more testing of the state’s lethal injection drug before seeking execution warrants for Clarence Dixon and Frank Atwood. The two are the first death row prisoners in Arizona to be eyed for execution since 2014. Prosecutors asked the state’s high court late last month to modify the schedule in their bid to get an execution warrant for Dixon after they revealed the shelf life of Arizona’s lethal injection drug was half as long as thought.