Blake Masters launches GOP run against Sen. Kelly of Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Blake Masters has formally launched his campaign for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly.

Masters is a longtime executive for the firm run by billionaire investor Peter Thiel.

I'm running for U.S. Senate in Arizona. Let's take this seat back. https://t.co/AwujIooQjb pic.twitter.com/tSBFymzSoG — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) July 12, 2021

He grew up in Tucson and moved back to southern Arizona in 2018. Masters kicked off his first run for political office Monday with a video showcasing his wife and three young boys.

He says America needs to finish the border wall, enforce the law and build an economy where families can live on a single income.

Masters joins a crowded field of Republicans looking to take on Kelly in one of the top-tier U.S. Senate races of 2022.