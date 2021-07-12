Skip to Content

Arizona reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, another 2 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting 122 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. The new daily case number on Monday is a steep drop from a day earlier, when there were 803 new reported cases. Public health officials have said statistics can sometimes be lower due to a lag in reporting on weekends. The latest numbers increased the state’s totals to 901,561 cases and 18,035 deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The state’s coronavirus dashboard showed more than 6.6 million vaccine doses have been administered. More than 3.2 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated.

