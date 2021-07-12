Arizona governor allows lawmakers to boost expense pay

PHOENIX (AP) — Members of the Arizona Legislature who live outside of the metro Phoenix area will be getting a big increase in their daily expense pay under legislation Gov. Doug Ducey has allowed to become law without his signature.

The governor on Monday also signed 10 mainly routine bills into law, acting on the remaining measures from this year’s legislative session.

The Republican governor’s decision on lawmaker expenses came two years after he vetoed similar legislation that would have boosted the expense pay of all 90 lawmakers.

Lawmakers outside Maricopa County will now get $207 a day rather than $60.