Muncy hits 3-run walk-off HR, Dodgers beat Diamondbacks 7-4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy slugged a three-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning, rallying the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4. The Dodgers tied the game at 4 with three runs in the eighth, then scored three more to complete the comeback. The win came a day after the Dodgers’ historic 22-1 win over the D-backs. The World Series champion Dodgers head into the All-Star break at 56-35. They have the second-best record in the majors, and are two games behind San Francisco in the NL West.