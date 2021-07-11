Dodgers tie franchise record with 8 HRs, blast D-Backs 22-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner and Mookie Betts hit grand slams, Albert Pujols and AJ Pollock each homered twice and the Los Angeles Dodgers matched a franchise record by connecting eight times in all, routing the Arizona Diamondbacks 22-1. Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry also homered as the Dodgers matched a Los Angeles mark for runs, last scoring 22 in 2001 at Colorado. This was their highest-scoring game ever at Dodger Stadium. It also marked the most runs allowed in a game by the Diamondbacks. Walker Buehler threw six scoreless innings and coasted to the win.