2 killed in crash of plane responding to an Arizona wildfire

WIKIEUP, Ariz. (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating the crash of a small plane that killed two crew members responding to a wildfire in northwestern Arizona. Both people aboard the Beech C-90 aircraft died in Saturday’s crash. The state Bureau of Land Management on Sunday identified one of them as Jeff Piechura, a retired Tucson fire chief who was working for the U.S. Forest Service. Authorities say the name of the other person killed is being withheld until relatives can be notified. Bureau officials said the plane went down around noon Saturday as it was doing aerial reconnaissance and helping direct aviation resources over a lightning-caused wildfire near Wikieup, a tiny community about 123 miles northwest of Phoenix.