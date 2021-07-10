Plane crashes, burns after takeoff from Chandler airport

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a single-engine plane with four people aboard crashed and caught fire Saturday after taking off from Chandler Municipal Airport in metro Phoenix. Fire officials told local media outlets that three people had minor injuries and that a fourth was taken to a hospital for evaluation. No identities were released. Fire crews extinguished the fire after it gutted much of the plane’s fuselage. The Federal Aviation Administration said it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash that occurred after the plane took off at about 7:20 a.m.