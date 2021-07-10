Skip to Content

Firefighters extinguish plane fire at Chandler airport

9:02 am AP - Arizona NewsLocal News

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Firefighters on Saturday extinguished a fire that severely damaged a single-engine airplane at Chandler Municipal Airport in metro Phoenix.

Fire officials told local media outlets that three people had minor injuries and that a fourth was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The Federal Aviation Administration didn’t immediately respond to a request for information on circumstances of the incident, including whether it involved an attempt to take off or land.

