Woman arrested in freeway crash that killed mother, 5 kids

PHOENIX (AP) — A 35-year-old woman injured in a fiery three-vehicle freeway crash that killed her friend and that woman’s five children has been arrested. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Iyona Holton was arrested Thursday on suspicion of aggravated assault and drug-related charges. The DPS said Holton was driving a SUV struck July 2 by a big rig that had just struck a car driven by 35-year-old Natisha Moffitt of Phoenix on Interstate 10 west of Phoenix. The DPS said the SUV and the car had entered the freeway median to change direction. Court records didn’t list an attorney for Holton who might comment for her.