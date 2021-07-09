Police fatally shoot man; apparent handgun was water pistol

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Police Department says officers responding after a man made multiple 911 calls shot and killed him after he announced he had a gun and then pointed what appeared to be a handgun at them. A Police Department statement said the object pointed by the 64-year-old man before he was shot Thursday night turned out to be a water gun. The statement said the sergeant and three officers involved in the shooting went to the home and offered assistance after the man early Thursday “called 911 numerous times making various statements which indicated a mental health problem.” No identities were released.