Increased humidity slows growth of Arizona wildfire

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Officials say increased humidity has slowed growth of a major wildfire in rural north-central Arizona. A statement released Friday by the fire’s incident management team said crews fighting the 24.5-square-mile lightning-caused fire in southern Yavapai County were installing pumps and sprinklers and re-clearing control lines from previous fires in case the fire nears the small community of Crown King. Residents of Crown King remained on notice for possible evacuation. Recent seasonal rains in Arizona allowed five national forests and state land managers this week to lift public-access closures previously implemented due to the now-reduced threat of severe wildfires.