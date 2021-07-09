Escobar hits 20th HR, Diamondbacks top shaky Dodgers 5-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit his 20th home run of the season and the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks pinned another loss on the Dodgers, beating Los Angeles 5-2. The Diamondbacks, with the worst record in the majors, have won three of four. They’re coming off a successful trip to Colorado, their first series win since May 2. The Dodgers have lost four of five. Los Angeles didn’t help its cause with a lackluster offense that produced just five hits, a shaky defense that made two errors and a combined pitching performance that issued seven walks and hit two batters.