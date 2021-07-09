Ducey signs critical race theory ban in final bill push

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation banning government agencies from requiring training in so-called “critical race theory.”

The action came as the Republican governor faces a Monday deadline to sign or veto 35 remaining bills, including a measure that tightens the state’s sex education law and requires parents to give permission for instruction that includes sexual issues in non-sex ed classes.

Ducey vetoed an earlier version of the sex education bill.

Today I am proud to sign HB 2906, prohibiting the concerning practice of critical race theory, the latest action in just the past week to prevent the teaching of critical race theory in Arizona public schools and other government entities 1/ https://t.co/S4MHzao3XR — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 9, 2021

He is expected to sign another piece of legislation creating a new workaround for small business income that could be hit by a new tax voters approved in November as Proposition 208.