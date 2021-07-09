Bucks fan becomes online sensation for beer, tearing shirt

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee Bucks fan has become a social media darling after a cameraman at Fiserv Forum caught him chugging a beer and ripping his shirt during a playoff game. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Dan Roberts of New Berlin had just gotten a new Bucks shirt hours before he attended Game 5 of the Bucks’ playoff series against Atlanta. During the fourth quarter a cameraman put Roberts on the Jumbotron. In a matter of 20 seconds, Roberts chugged his beer and ripped his shirt in half. The Bucks posted the moment on their social media. House of Highlights posted the video to YouTube. As of Friday morning the video had more than 129,000 views.