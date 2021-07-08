Navajo Nation: 24 new COVID cases, no deaths for a 4th day

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the fourth consecutive day. Tribal health officials say the total number of coronavirus-related cases on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah is 31,067 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The total number of known deaths remained at 1,357. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says the rise in case numbers was because some tribal family members traveled to Las Vegas recently and brought the virus back to their homes.