Man who refused to wear mask on flight fined $10,500

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man who refused to wear a mask on an Allegiant flight departing from Utah has been fined $10,500. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that the passenger refused to wear a mask over his mouth and nose on the Feb. 27 flight from Provo, Utah, to Mesa, Arizona. Flight attendants said they instructed the man to wear his mask properly seven times, but he removed it each time they walked away. The FAA said the passenger approached a flight attendant after the flight landed and touched her. He then allegedly got close to her, which made her cry. The passenger has not been identified.