Bucks’ Antetokounmpo has been dominant, now he needs help

PHOENIX (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and his bum left knee bulldozed through the Phoenix Suns defense for most of Game 2, once again giving the Milwaukee Bucks more than they could have dreamed in these NBA Finals. The problem for Milwaukee he’s not getting enough help. Antetokounmpo finished with 42 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks Thursday night but couldn’t push the Bucks past the Suns, who took a 2-0 series with a 118-108 win. Jrue Holiday had 17 points but took 21 shots to get that total. Khris Middleton scored just 11.