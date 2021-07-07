Man and 16-year-old boy die after shooting at Mesa apartment

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a man and a 16-year-old boy are dead after a shooting at a Mesa apartment. They say a 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and is hospitalized in stable condition. Police say no suspect is in custody yet and it’s unclear what led to the shooting. Police say they received a report about a shooting around 10 p.m. Tuesday and found three wounded people inside an apartment. Two of the victims died at a hospital. The names of the victims weren’t immediately released Wednesday.