Escobar hits 3-run homer, Diamondbacks beat Rockies 6-4

9:56 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Escobar had a three-run homer among his three hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Wednesday night. The Diamondbacks, owners of the worst record in the majors at 25-63, won consecutive games for the first time since May 10-11, when they beat the Miami Marlins in back-to-back games. The Rockies scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning. Ryan McMahon had an RBI double and C.J. Cron added an RBI single.

Associated Press

