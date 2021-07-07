Court mulls appeal over fixing unsigned ballots in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal appeals court heard an appeal Wednesday in San Francisco over whether Arizona voters who didn’t sign their early ballots should get up to five days after the election to fix the problem. Lawyers were questioned about the other types of situations in which the state lets people correct ballot flaws _ and whether those who turn in ballots without signatures might just have to live with those mistakes. Attorney General Mark Brnovich appealed a ruling that concluded Arizona’s election-day deadline for “curing” missing signatures burdened the right to vote. Even so, there were no cure periods for missing signatures after Election Day in 2020.