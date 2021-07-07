Arizona secretary of state seeks probe of Trump allies

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Democratic secretary of state is asking the Republican state attorney general to investigate whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law in their efforts to pressure Maricopa County officials after the 2020 election. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs asked for the investigation in a letter Wednesday. She suggested that overtures by the former president, attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward may have violated laws against election interference. A spokesman for Attorney General Mark Brnovich did not immediately respond to requests for comment.