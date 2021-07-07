Arizona reports 373 additional COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported 373 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and four more deaths. The latest figures increased the state’s pandemic totals to 898,283, cases and 18,004 deaths. The state’s coronavirus dashboard also indicated that the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to range between 500 and 600, with 531 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday. Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University data indicated that the seven-day rolling average of new deaths rose over the past two weeks from 423.4 on June 21 to 543.4 on Monday. The rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 11.3 to 10 during the same period.