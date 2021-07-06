2 Arizona national forests reopen; 2 others will Wednesday

WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — Kaibab National Forest officials on Tuesday reopened most of the forest in northern Arizona to public entry as recent rain and cooler temperatures reduced the threat of severe wildfire activity. The forest includes sections near Williams and north of the Grand Canyon. Coconino National Forest officials also cited recent rainfall in northern Arizona led to Tuesday’s reopening with fire restrictions remaining in effect. The Coconino National Forest includes the San Francisco Peaks overlooking Flagstaff plus areas south and southeast of the city. Set to reopen Wednesday morning with fire restrictions is the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest near Springerville and the Tonto National Forest that stretches from Phoenix to Payson.