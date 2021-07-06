Diamondbacks walk off on hit batsman, beat Rockies 4-3

PHOENIX (AP) — David Peralta was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the winning run and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3. Stephen Vogt led off the ninth against Colorado reliever Daniel Bard (4-5) with a sharp single up the middle. Stuart Fairchild, called up earlier Tuesday and making his debut in the majors, ran for Vogt. Daulton Varsho walked on a full count and Nick Ahmed lined to center with the runners holding. Josh Rojas walked to load the bases and Peralta took a pitch off the leg to bring in the winning run. Joakim Soria (1-3) pitched a perfect ninth for the win.The Diamondbacks won for just the 10th time since April 30. The Rockies fell to 6-32 on the road this season.