US land agency plans to round up burros near Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is proposing rounding up more than 500 wild burros in the desert north of Lake Mead. The agency says feral donkeys are stripping the land of vegetation and could die off if the population isn’t managed along the Arizona-Nevada line. It wants to gather most of them to offer up for adoption. The Las Vegas Sun reports that the government also plans to temporarily sterilize other burros and round up the animals at other points over the next decade. No date is set, but the roundup could happen as early as this fall if the drought worsens.