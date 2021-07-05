Tucson to ignore Arizona ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ law

TUCSON (AP) — Officials in Tucson plan to ignore a new “Second Amendment Sanctuary” law that bars using any state or local resources to enforce federal gun laws that conflict with state laws.

The move, made by Democratic Mayor Regina Romero and the City Council, again puts the city and state at odds over how to regulate gun sales and use.

The new city action came after the Republican governor signed a bill in April declaring that Arizona is a so-called Second Amendment sanctuary.

The bill was in part a response to the election of Democratic President Joe Biden, who has vowed to enact tighter firearms regulations.