Mesa residents being asked to conserve energy this summer

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — City officials in Mesa have asked residents to conserve energy this summer. The city of Mesa doesn’t own or operate any electric generators and purchases its electric supply through various short and long-term agreements. City officials say supply costs have increased dramatically this year because of the region’s population growth and the transition to newer and cleaner energy production. Residents are now being asked to set their thermostats at 78 degrees Fahrenheit during the peak hours of 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. or when not at home. Authorities say setting the air conditioner five degrees higher could save up to 20% on cooling costs.