Gamine delivers stakes victory for trainer Bob Baffert

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — Gamine romped to a 10-length victory in the $200,000 Great Lady M Stakes, giving embattled trainer Bob Baffert his third stakes win in two days at Los Alamitos. Ridden by Hall of Famer John Velazquez, Gamine broke sharply and took charge nearing the turn to win as the 1-5 favorite in the field of five on Monday. Classier, also trained by Baffert, won the $150,000 Los Alamitos Derby on Sunday. Baffert trained Medina Spirit to a victory in the Kentucky Derby in May, but the colt failed a postrace drug test. Baffert contends he did nothing wrong.