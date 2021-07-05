Coconino National Forest to reopen with fire restrictions

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Coconino National Forest will reopen to the public Tuesday morning although some fire restrictions will remain in effect. The decision to reopen was made based on the amount of recent rainfall that occurred across all three districts of the forest. While the forest-wide closure will be lifted, specific closures around active wildfires may still be in effect. Fire danger remains extreme across all forest districts and forest visitors are asked to remain vigilant and refrain from any behavior that may accidentally start a wildfire. Forest officials say drivers should avoid dragging chains and driving vehicles over dry vegetation that may ignite. Violation of the restrictions on national forests is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and/or a prison sentence of up to six months.