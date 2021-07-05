Arizona reports just 50 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting just 50 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths from the coronavirus. Monday’s tally is only the third time since March 2020 that fewer than 100 new daily cases were counted. The first time the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 100 daily cases of the virus was on March 26, 2020. The most cases reported in a day was during the state’s second virus peak on Jan. 3, 2021, when the health department said it had 17,234 new positive tests. The state has tracked 897,010 cases and 17,979 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.