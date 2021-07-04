Wildfire in north-central Arizona forcing some evacuations

CROWN KING, Ariz. (AP) — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has ordered some cabins to be evacuated after a lightning-caused wildfire has grown to more than 10,000 acres (15 ½ square miles). Prescott National Forest officials say the wildfire is burning about 11 miles east of the community of Crown King with no containment. Residents of Horsethief Basin were ordered to evacuate Sunday morning with nearby areas told to prepare for possible evacuations. Nearly 160 firefighters were working the blaze that’s believed to have started Wednesday and was at 1,700 acres (2.6 square miles) as of Friday. A Type 2 Management Team has been ordered due to outflow winds from thunderstorms near the wildfire.