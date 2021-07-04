DeSclafani dominates, Posey hurt, Giants beat D-backs 5-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani threw 8 2/3 effective innings, Austin Slater and Darin Ruf both homered and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 for their third straight victory. There was also bad news for the Giants as All-Star catcher Buster Posey left the game with an apparent left hand injury. The 34-year-old took an awkward shot to his glove hand on a foul tip by Daulton Varsho. He tried to stay in the game but left after just one more pitch.